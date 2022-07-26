NBA Executives Caught Bowing To China In LEAKED Audio: Dan Dakich, Allison Williams Discuss

The leaked audio that the NBA doesn’t want you to hear —Dan Dakich and Allison Williams discussed more on Don’t @ Me.

The audio featured NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Milwaukee Bucks owner / former Bill Clinton associate Marc Lasry and NBPA lawyer Ron Klempner defending China, and even rehearsing the CCP’s ultimatums, when discussing former Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom’s political messaging against China.

“The NBA’s in bed with China. I mean, they’re dealing with like $1.5 billion with their streaming services, and then you’ve got the media who are the rights holders for for for the NBA and they’re in bed together,” Williams told Dan. “So that’s that’s the that’s the thing that’s tough. And there isn’t a lot of coverage. And there wasn’t from the beginning.“

Here’s everything the two had to say:

Catch Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich every Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. across OutKick.com and OutKick’s social media.