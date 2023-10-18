NBA Commish Adam Silver Hopes To Make All-Star Game East vs West Again, Foolishly Thinks It Matters

Videos by OutKick

In a new interview, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league is hoping to bring back the old All-Star Game format that puts the Eastern Conference against the Western Conference.

“Maybe a return [of the All-Star Game] to something more traditional in terms of how the teams are presented. We went to sort of this captain and draft notion, but clearly historically it was East vs. West. So that’s maybe something we are looking at,” Silver told Stephen A. Smith this morning on ESPN’s First Take.

Out of ALL the issues in the NBA these days, it’s hilariously absurd that THIS is what Silver thinks is going to make more people tune into the sport as a whole, yet alone the pathetic All-Star Game.

Here’s some free advice to Silver – it doesn’t matter what you do, what concept, what stakes you put, nothing at all matters when the players THEMSELVES don’t give a damn about the All-Star Game. And if they don’t – why should fans?

In this modern world of sports where players are traded from team to team, coastline to coastline, do you really think they give a single damn about their respective Conference? This isn’t the rap wars of the 90s between Tupac and Biggie, Commish.

He should have just played this clip from Kobe to every single player across the league on a Zoom call and said “are you really going to disrespect Kobe?” Probably would have had more of an impact than listening to old geezer Silver.

ALL STAR GAME HAD WORST RATINGS EVER

Silver’s comments are the perfect example of those in charge not listening to what the fans want.

The fans are desperately telling the league, and team owners, that they want to see their favorite players actually play in games. If LeBron James is traveling to the east coast for a series of games, there’s a good chance he most likely isn’t playing against both the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks. And if he does, he sure as hell isn’t playing against Philadelphia or vice versa.

In his interview with Stephen A., Silver even admitted that he was at fault for letting the league get out of hand, especially with younger players coming in and thinking they can pick and choose when they are going to actually partake in the 82-game series (gasp!)

“I would say there are some cases, I think particularly with younger players… where to the extent they come into the league, and it seems to be the norm that the expectation isn’t that we have an 82 game season,” Silver said.

Maybe you should take a hard look at that Silver and value fans and their hard-earned money when they go to a game.

And let’s not even talk about the Slam Dunk Competition where you need a photobook to put faces to the names of the competitors in recent years thanks to players like LeBron James refusing to step up like Jordan and Kobe did and entertain the fans while simultaneously building the sport.

BUT DON’T WORRY EVERYONE…

Nearly all fans will agree that the workload management issue is one of the biggest problems they have with today’s game.

So what does Adam Silver do? He decides to bring back the East Coast vs. West Coast All-Star Game and makes a random winter tournament in Las Vegas that nobody – and I mean NOBODY was asking for. Tone deaf much?

And this is why we can’t have nice things.