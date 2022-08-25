NBA Center Tacko Fall Is Headed To China

7-foot-6 NBA center Tacko Fall is leaving North America and set to continue his professional basketball career in China.

NBA insider Shams Charania reports that Fall signed a one-year contract with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Three-year NBA veteran Tacko Fall is signing a one-year deal in the Chinese Basketball Association with Xinjiang, per sources. The 7-foot-6 center played for Boston and Cleveland and now departs to play abroad. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 25, 2022

Fall never quite got a foothold in the NBA, spending parts of three seasons with the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. However he never quite got a foothold in the league. In 37 games, Fall averaged 2.1 rebounds per game and just over one point.

The big man out of Senegal also played for the Utah Jazz in the NBA Summer League.

Fall first gained a lot of attention—he’s tough to miss at 7-and-a-half feet tall—when was playing at the University of Central Florida. There he used his height to embarrass every opposing center during the opening tip-off.

Tacko Fall vs Zion Williamson at opening tip UCF vs. Duke in #ColumbiaSC #MarchMadness2019 pic.twitter.com/tvLaSbSogV — Phillip Bush (@PhillipBush) March 24, 2019

Fall was part of the Knights team that made the 2019 NCAA Tournament. That year, UCF nearly pulled off a massive second-round upset against Duke in a 77-76 game that came down to the wire.

Xinjiang is an autonomous region in northwest China that borders Russia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. The 20-team CBA starts its season in October.

