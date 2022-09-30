NBA Broadcaster Mike Breen’s Home Completely Destroyed In Fire

Longtime NBA play-by-play announcer Mike Breen’s Long Island home was destroyed in a devastating fire earlier this week.

The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department confirming an earlier TMZ report that they responded to Breen’s home at 4:03 a.m. last Sunday to find a “fully involved” house fire.

Fortunately Breen, his family, as well as their dogs, were not in the house at the time and were unhurt.

At Breen’s request, longtime friend and fellow broadcaster Michael Kay gave an update on the situation Thursday during The Michael Kay Show:

“Mike and his wife Roseanne, they were in California finishing up a vacation before he starts the NBA season…They got a call right before they were getting on a plane that something had happened to the house. It burned down to the ground. Everything destroyed. No personal memories are left.”

“The reason he asked me to say this is that so many people have reached out and he’s in the middle of trying to get his life together dealing with insurance companies, trying to get clothes that he can wear on the air next week when the NBA starts,” Kay continued. “So he just wants everyone to know within the sound of our voice, he considers himself absolutely blessed for the people that have reached out and asked to help.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 25: Commentators Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mike Breen smiles before the game on December 25, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

MIKE BREEN IS A FAMILIAR VOICE FOR NBA FANS

The 61-year-old Breen has been calling NBA games for 30 years. He is the lead play-by-play voice for the New York Knicks on the MSG Network, as well as the NBA on ABC. Known for his iconic “Bang!” call, he has been lead PBP for every NBA Finals since 2006.

TMZ reports that officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

In a statement, ESPN said that, “Mike is a cherished member of the ESPN family and he knows he has our full support through this excruciating circumstance.” While adding, “We know the damage is devastating, and at the same time, we are grateful that he and his family are safe.”

The New York Knicks begin their preseason on October 4th against the Detroit Pistons while the regular NBA season begins on October 19th.