NBA All-Star Saturday Best Bets

The All-Star Game is almost here, but first the spectacle of “fun stuff” takes place Saturday night. Let’s see what we can put a bet on.

Dunk Contest

Jalen Green talks a lot. I mean he ran his mouth about how he was the best rookie and he might not even be a top 10 rookie this season. He is really athletic though. He is a really good dunker and could take home the trophy. Guards typically do better than big men. I don’t think Juan Toscano-Anderson has much of a chance. Cole Anthony is a little undersized and could impress if he gets up really high or dunks over people. Though, let’s be realistic – the dunk contest has had like two impressive ones in the last 15 years – it needs to end. They keep dunking over people or doing goofy things. I digress. Obi Toppin was the runner-up last year and he probably could’ve or even should’ve won it. I think he will be ready to win it. It isn’t like he has had to focus on a successful Knicks team. He is +220 at FanDuel .

3-Point Contest

Just a few days ago, my pick was not the favorite. He has moved. I got him at +500 and he has dropped to +450. I like Luke Kennard to win the 3-point contest . Let me break down some other players first. Trae Young I don’t think is that great of a set shooter, so I ruled him out. McCollum I think will be okay, but don’t think he will find the rhythm needed. KAT is going to be okay, but I think he will try to shoot quicker than he is used to. I’m a little surprised LaVine will participate in this, and I think he won’t go as hard as normal. So, now we are down to VanVleet, Mills, Bane, and Kennard. Bane has a decent chance, but I have the least confidence in him. VanVleet is a hell of a shooter and so is Mills. I wouldn’t blame you for taking either of them. I just think Kennard is better.

Skills Challenge

Another one that had better odds the other day is the Rookies to win the NBA Skills Challenge. This isn’t available currently on FanDuel, so I won’t spend a ton of time talking about it, because I’m not sure they post it – or repost it. I’ll take the Rooks to win. They should have the easiest path, though Team Cavs has some potential. I wouldn’t play it much higher than the -125 I’ve seen at other shops.

Good luck and enjoy the festivities!