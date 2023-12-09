Navy Houses Midshipmen In Convention Center That Looks Like Fyre Festival And Has FEMA Beds

Videos by OutKick

The Naval Academy housed hundreds of midshipmen and midshipwomen ahead of today’s annual Army-Navy game in something that resembles an emergency shelter and some online are not happy about it.

Photos and videos posted online show the below-standard conditions that the cadets will be staying in at the Rhode Island Convention Center that includes more than 700 cots and mobile shower units.

“We house illegal immigrants better than our own military!” one person wrote on X while others likened it to a hurricane shelter despite it being sunny and in the 50s today.

This tweet is gaining a lot of traction so let's clear some things up:

-Rhode Island is NOT a "right to shelter" state like Massachusetts. Migrants are being house in MA hotels but not in RI https://t.co/1Pmxh2Ypg2 — Gabrielle Caracciolo (@GabCaracciolo) December 7, 2023

ARMY HAS WON 5 OF THE LAST 7 MATCHUPS

Today’s Army-Navy game is the first time that it’s being played in New England and Gillette Stadium. With such a high demand of students that wanted to attend the game, the Academy needed a place to put them all and settled on the Providence, Rhode Island location.

“‘The Rhode Island Convention Center is ready to welcome hundreds of midshipmen from the Naval Academy on Friday,” wrote NBC reporter Gabrielle Caraccio. It’s unclear what type of ‘fun’ they’ll be having on their new green makeshift beds that you can be sure brought some neck and back pain when they woke up this morning.

When I mentioned the facility’s likeness to something from Fyre Festival I wasn’t kidding – the bedding and clothes were provided by FEMA in both instances.

As some on social media began tweeting that our military service members were being put up in migrant shelters – Caraccio had to clarify in a follow-up post that Rhode Island is not a ‘right to shelter state,’ like Massachusetts. It’s unclear if the setup is similar to what migrants are being placed in or if it was only a ‘technical’ difference between the two.

“We are sending a message to the world that Providence, Rhode Island, is ready to host the most important and exciting events nationally,” said U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner.

Thanks Congressman… I guess?