Navy Reportedly Decides On A New Football Coach

The Navy Midshipmen have reportedly tapped a new football coach.

The Naval Academy has been looking for a new leader of the football program ever since Ken Niumatalolo was fired in a shocking turn of events, and DC Brian Newberry has been selected as the next man up, according to Pete Thamel.

Newberry has been the program’s DC since 2019.

Sources: Navy is expected to promote defensive coordinator Brian Newberry to head coach. Newberry has been the defensive coordinator since 2019, and Navy finished Top 25 in rush defense, sacks and fumbles recovered this year. An announcement is expected in the near future. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 19, 2022

Navy has been through some incredibly disappointing seasons over the past few years. Since 2020, the Midshipmen are 11-23 and have won just one bowl game in five years. Furthermore, the team is only 4-10 against fellow service academies over the past 14 games.

Ultimately, that’s what cost Niumatalolo his job.

Navy reportedly replacing Ken Niumatalolo with Brian Newberry. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, Brian Newberry has been tasked with returning the Midshipmen to glory, and it won’t be an easy task. Recruiting elite talent to service academies is incredibly difficult and with potential new rule changes making transitioning to the pros very difficult, recruiting might get even more difficult.

The goal with Navy is pretty simple. Beat Army and Air Force and get to a bowl game. That’s doable, but anyone hoping for regular 10-2 seasons might be in for some disappointment. That’s just happened five times in program history.

Brian Newberry reportedly tapped as Navy’s new football coach. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We’ll see what Newberry can do over the next few years, but there’s no doubt a new era is underway in Annapolis.