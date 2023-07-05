Massive Shark Starts Panic At Florida Beach

Videos by OutKick

A shark sighting sent people running to safety at Florida beach.

In a video shared Tuesday by CNN, a massive shark could be seen swimming around people right off the shore at Navarre Beach in Florida, and people started running for the sand.

This also wasn’t some small shark. It was huge. The creature was so big it was easy to see zipping around in the water.

Watch the chaos unfold below.

This shark incident is something out of “Jaws.”

As we always say here at OutKick, keep your head on a swivel when it comes to the animal thunderdome. You just don’t know what’s out there.

Whether it’s grizzly bears in the wild, crocodiles looking to cause trouble or sharks, nature isn’t your friend.

You’re an afternoon snack to the most vicious of animals, and there’s countless examples of sharks killing people.

Massive shark sends Florida beach into a panic. The shark was filmed swimming near people. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

This situation in Florida was something you’d expect to see out of “Jaws” or in your nightmares. These people were enjoying an extended holiday weekend hoping to soak up some sun.

Instead of kicking back and crushing some beers at the beach, they had to deal with a shark that appeared more than capable of biting a person in half.

As I like to say, getting a bigger boat isn’t the best strategy when it comes to handling these beastly sea creatures. Torpedos and grenades are.

Sharks aren’t your friends. They can be very deadly. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Fortunately, this situation didn’t turn into a true nightmare, but it is a reminder nature isn’t all sunshine and roses. Always be ready for war when it comes to whatever might be out in the wild.