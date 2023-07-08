Native American Tribe Demands Ben & Jerry’s Return Its Land After 4th Of July Message

Videos by OutKick

A Native American tribe in Vermont wants its land back from Ben & Jerry’s after the company’s 4th of July message.

Instead of celebrating America like the rest of the country, the woke ice cream company decided to spend Independence Day attacking the USA and claiming the country exists on stolen land.

Ben & Jerry’s demanded land be returned to Native American people. Well, it might be time for the ice cream company to put its money where its mouth is.

Native American tribe demands Ben & Jerry’s returns its land.

Nulhegan Band of The Coosuk Abenaki Nation Chief Don Stevens informed Newsweek he’s very interested in getting the land Ben & Jerry’s headquarters is on because it originally belonged to his tribe.

He told the publicaltion the tribe was “always interested in reclaiming the stewardship of our lands.” However, Ben & Jerry’s doesn’t seem interested in playing ball. As of Friday, the company had not reached out to Stevens to broker a deal that would see the land return to the original owners.

“If and when we are approached, many conversations and discussions will need to take place to determine the best path forward for all involved,” Stevens explained.

Ben & Jerry’s headquarters “sits on a vast swathe of U.S. territory that was under the auspices of the Abenaki people before colonization,” according to the same Newsweek report.

This was destined to happen.

It was only a matter of time before people realized whether or not any Ben & Jerry’s locations or property existed on land previously occupied by Native Americans.

Turns out, the company’s headquarters are on land formerly controlled by Native Americans. Yet, as of Saturday, Ben & Jerry’s hasn’t begun the process of demolishing its headquarters in Vermont.

Why not? Doesn’t Ben & Jerry’s believe in returning all land in the United States to Native American tribes? That’s what the company declared on the 4th of July.

Or was it just woke virtue signaling? Because if the ice cream brand is serious, it should have vacated its headquarters days ago.

We’ve reached out to Ben & Jerry’s to see if the land will be returned and what the timeline is to get it done. Stay tuned for any developments.