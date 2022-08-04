Nationals-Phillies: Too Much Value to Pass on This Play

The Nationals are a team that is going nowhere, and they already traded away their generational talent. In fact, looking at their last few years and who they have gotten rid of is amazing. Sure, they have a World Series trophy to show for it, but realistically they could be competing for another every year if they didn’t get rid of everyone. Today they take on the Phillies.

For the Nationals, Paolo Espino is throwing. He is not a guy that I’d typically back as he really doesn’t have a great team behind him and isn’t super consistent with how he pitches. And, he isn’t really a starting pitcher. He’s what I’d call a “tweener.” He’s faced Philadelphia in two starts and has allowed six earned runs in 8.2 innings. So why are we playing the Nationals through five innings?

Newly acquired Noah Syndergaard is starting for the Phillies and I think they are far too favored. The only real success I’ve seen from Syndergaard came at Angels stadium. While that was his home stadium, and today is a home start, he will take some adjusting. Should it be an easy game? Sure. But in my opinion, there is too much value on the Nationals in this game. I’m not saying this is a lock or even the strongest bet, but I really think the Nationals should be closer to +140 in this through five innings, so I like the extra value I’m getting on the play. Sometimes it is worth it if you trust your own numbers. Take the Nationals ML +194 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

