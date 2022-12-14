National Guard Airman Dies After Snowboarding Mishap At Indoor Snow Park In New Jersey

A member of the Maryland Air National Guard died from a snowboarding accident inside a makeshift snow facility located next to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

24-year-old Peter Matthews tumbled and hit his head while riding down the megamall’s Big Snow American Dream facility last Thursday. His sister, who is a registered nurse, performed CPR on the spot before first responders brought Matthews to a local hospital where he passed away.

Peter Matthews had been snowboarding at Big Snow American Dream located in New Jersey. (Air National Guard)

MATTHEWS RECENTLY RECEIVED A MEDAL

It’s unclear exactly what happened to Matthews. Regardless, America just lost one of our bravest.

Matthews was a member of the 175th Wing of the Maryland Air National Guard. Earlier this year he received the Air Force Achievement Medal for his accomplishments during a U.S. / European exercise.

In a Facebook post, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Golabiewski praised Matthew’s accomplishments both as a soldier and as a human. “Peter was genuinely an amazing person, and his smile lit up the room. If you had a chance to talk to him, you knew instantly he had a remarkable future and was destined for greatness,” said Golabiewski.

National Guardsman Peter Matthews. (Air National Guard)

A layout of the snowboard lift at Big Snow American Dream. (Big Snow American Dream)



THE SKI AND SNOWBOARD LIFT IS LOCATED IN NEW JERSEY

Big Snow American Dream is the country’s only real-snow, indoor, year-round ski and snowboard resort. Located just outside New York City and next to MetLife Stadium where the New York Jets and New York Giants play, the resort has four lifts on four acres. It’s part of the larger American Dream facility which also includes a massive shopping mall and an indoor water park.

Matthews father told Long Island’s Newsday that his son wanted to become a commercial pilot after serving in the National Guard.