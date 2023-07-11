Videos by OutKick

With the 69th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans selected Nathaniel ‘Tank’ Dell out of their backyard. The 23-year-old wide receiver spent the last three years at the University of Houston and will join a Houston franchise that is looking to rebuild around No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud.

Dell could be a big part of the future in southeast Texas. By all accounts, although he has only been with the team, he is already impressing coaches and players within the organization.

Tank Dell #13 of the Houston Texans

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Case Keenum compared Dell to Stefon Diggs, Andre Johnson, Adam Thielen and DeAndre Hopkins. Those, obviously, are some pretty big names.

Davis Mills has nothing but great things to say. Stroud, who worked out with Dell before the NFL Draft, encouraged the team to take him if the opportunity presented itself.

His praise has continued through the offseason.

Tank has done a great job. Very vocal, wants to be better, wants to know what we like so he can run a route a certain way, wants to get right with the coaches. He’s just very, very in tune with what we want, and he wants to just be great. — C.J. Stroud, via the Houston Texans

Veteran wide receiver Robert Woods is equally as excited about his pass-catching counterpart.

Good technician, good feet, good hands. You see him run his routes really crisp with his feet. Obviously, he has all the physical abilities to be able to play in this league. — Robert Woods, via the Houston Texans

Dell stands just 5-foot-8, 165 pounds. Seventh-year receiver Noah Brown believes that the rookie “plays much bigger than his size.”

That was certainly true while Dell was in college. As a two-star recruit in the Class of 2018, he began his career at Alabama A&M, spent one year at Independence Community College, and then landed with the Cougars.

Dell could get loose in a phone booth and led the NCAA with 1,398 receiving yards and 17 touchdown catches last season. His highlight tape is electric.

Tank Dell is a freak athlete.

As the rookie receiver continues to prepare for his first training camp, which will open in less than a month, Dell is doing ridiculous things in the gym. Typically, when someone “does ridiculous things in the gym,” it has to do with some sort of weightlifting feat, or crazy box jump.

He’s doing all that. Dell is putting in work with his personal trainer, Justin Allen. The grind is very real.

However, the real mind-blowing stuff is Dell’s hand-eye coordination.

Watch out for the 69th overall pick in 2023. Dell is already making waves in Houston, which he has been doing for the last three years, and his hand-eye coordinator is nice.