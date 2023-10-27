Nathaniel Hackett Offers Up All-Time Great Comparison While Describing Giants Defense

Videos by OutKick

The battle for New York – or New Jersey – will take place on Sunday with the New York Jets taking on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium and Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is planning accordingly. He also appears to have a chain restaurant on the brain as well.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s matchup, Hackett spoke highly of the Giants defense’s ability to throw a lot of different looks at opposing offenses. The Giants have a plethora of options, just like the menu at Cheesecake Factory.

Hackett’s words, not mine.

“There are a lot of things you have to prepare for because you don’t know what he’s going to select out of his large menu. It’s like the Cheesecake Factory,” Hackett explained. “You’ve got a little bit of everything.”

Nathaniel Hackett believes the Giants’ defense resembles the Cheesecake Factory. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For those who have never dined at a Cheesecake Factory, the menu at the establishment is a legitimate short story. We’re talking multiple pages of appetizers, entrees, and give or take 643 options for actual cheesecakes.

It’s not a bad comparison from Hackett.

READ: ALLEN LAZARD SAYS NATHANIEL HACKETT HAS PLAYERS MAKING ANIMAL NOISES TO REMEMBER PLAYS

The Giants have the second-highest blitzing rate in the entire NFL with only two teams in the league playing man coverage more often than they do. Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson will enter the game knowing he’s going to take some licks in the pocket, but could also find some success knowing that he could get some favorable matchups with man coverage on the other side.

While we’re only in Week 8 of the NFL season, this Jets-Giants matchup feels like one that carries massive implications in what the rest of the season will look like for both sides. A win for the 2-5 Giants stops the bleeding, while a loss could see them spiral violently.

As for the 3-3 Jets, getting above .500 after losing three straight games earlier in the season would give the franchise hope that nobody saw coming just a few weeks ago.