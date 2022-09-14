Aaron Rodgers Weighs In On Disastrous Broncos/Seahawks Ending

Aaron Rodgers thinks the Denver Broncos and head coach Nathaniel Hackett are going to be just fine.

Hackett stunned football fans Monday night when he let the clock wind down against the Seahawks to opt for a 64-yard field goal on 4th and five over trusting Russell Wilson.

Peyton Manning would have handled the final minute different than Denver did…. pic.twitter.com/yRqlxjFDQ3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2022

The Broncos didn’t hit the kick, and fans have been taking a blowtorch to the first-year NFL head coach ever since. Well, Rodgers is defending his old OC and thinks people need to relax.

Rodgers expects the Broncos to bounce back.

“He’s got real thick skin. I’m not worried about Hackett at all,” Rodgers said during a Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee.

“I thought once they took it down, the right thing to do was to kick. If they’d called timeout right away, obviously, the right thing to do would have been to go for it. It’s kind of that tweener,” Rodgers added when breaking down the situation.

"Nathaniel Hackett has real thick skin & I'm not worried about him at all"@AaronRodgers12 shares his thoughts on the end of the Broncos & Seahawks game #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/cE0lu5ScRp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 13, 2022

While Rodgers might stand by Hackett, most other fans definitely don’t. That was one of the biggest bonehead endings we’ve seen in recent NFL memory.

The Broncos handed Russell Wilson a bag of money to play QB, and then on 4th and five, Hackett decided a 64-yard field goal attempt was better than putting the ball in Russ’ hands.

That’s not a good sign. That’s not a good sign at all.

Aaron Rodgers reacts to crazy Broncos/Seahawks ending. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Now, does Rodgers have some loyalty to Hackett as his hold offensive coordinator in Green Bay? Sure, but nobody with eyes could possibly think that the game’s ending was good clock management.

It was an abysmal coaching display in the final minute of action, and deep down, I’m sure Rodgers knows it.

Aaron Rodgers defends Nathaniel Hackett after terrible clock management. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

