Nate Diaz Brutally Roasts Jake Paul During Faceoff: ‘Motherf**ker Can’t Really Fight’

Nate Diaz was in prime form Friday night ahead of his fight against Jake Paul.

Diaz and Paul will get in the ring Saturday night in Dallas for a boxing match that heavily favors the latter.

Paul is a +425 favorite on DraftKings as of Saturday morning. He’s expected to steamroll the former UFC star, but Diaz doesn’t seem to care.

In fact, he couldn’t seem to care at all about whether or not he wins. All he cares about is reminding people Jake Paul isn’t a legit fighter.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz fight Saturday night in Dallas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Nate Diaz roasts Jake Paul.

Trading verbal shots is par for the course in the fight game. Trash talk is a major part of the sport. It’s the nature of the beast, and Diaz was firing Friday.

“No matter how the fight goes, let’s don’t forget this motherfucker can’t really fight. Motherf*cker! F*ck you,” Diaz said during the faceoff.

Nate Diaz wants to make one thing clear: Jake Paul "can't really fight" 👀 #PaulDiaz pic.twitter.com/2nfmYtCJnK — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 5, 2023

Diaz and Paul will throw punches Saturday night.

Honestly, Diaz doesn’t look at all like he’s in fighting shape. The dude looks like he just walked in off the street.

He definitely doesn’t look like he did back in the day when he was crushing people in the UFC in his prime.

However, his mouth and trash talking game has clearly not changed one bit. Imagine someone saying this in any other sport.

Imagine an NFL coach getting on the mic and saying, “Win or lose, just remember [insert team of your choice] can’t actually play football.”

It makes no sense, but when it’s coming out of Nate Diaz’s mouth it sounds natural and hilarious. The former UFC star is an elite trash talker.

Let’s not forget this is the dude who slapped a dude for apparently talking too much garbage on Twitter. Nate Diaz just doesn’t care.

Now, will this trash talking help Diaz in the ring? Probably not. He’s almost certainly going to lose to Jake Paul Saturday night, but as he said, the former YouTuber can’t fight no matter the outcome. Golden fight game content!