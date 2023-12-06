Natalie Portman Says She’ll Never Go Topless For A Role, Worries About Her Kids

Videos by OutKick

For anyone hoping that Natalie Portman’s rumored marital troubles were going to lead the award-winning actress to go completely wild for a role and possibly show her boobs, I’ve got some bad news for you.

During a visit on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, Portman revealed the one thing she would never do for a role. After reading the question, she bought herself some time to answer by saying, “That’s a good one.”

The 42-year-old didn’t need to buy herself too much time and answered, “Um… show my boobs.”

Natalie Portman attends the UK Gala screening of “Thor: Love and Thunder” in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

After some awkward laughter, perhaps realizing that she had just said that to Drew Barrymore – who has shown her boobs a time or two – Portman asked, “Is that really prude?”

Barrymore assured Portman that it was not prude of her to not want to show her boobs with an emphatic, “No it’s not!”

Feeling more confident with her answer, Portman continued, “I’m just always like, ‘I don’t want my kids to see pictures online.’ It’s like, I don’t know.”

Barrymore addressed her own past by responding to Portman’s answer, “I didn’t know there’d be an ‘online’ when I did it.”

“I was like, ‘Good luck finding that magazine under some weird guy’s bed in some random house!,'” she continued. “But no judgment, darlings.”

Natalie Portman Wants To Keep It Classy

Going topless for a role isn’t for everyone. It’s not going to make or break Portman’s career at this point and not doing so isn’t going to take anything away either.

Portman has reached the point, having cemented herself on the Mount Rushmore of Star Wars babe moments as Padme, that she can do pretty much whatever she wants.

While she doesn’t want to show her boobs for a role, she is reportedly down to reprise her role for the Star Wars franchise, although for some reason no one has asked her to do so.

Someone might want to look into that. I mean right now she’s only holding down two of the four Mount Rushmore spots. Why not add another one or possibly two to the list and make it a clean sweep?