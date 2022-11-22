Natalia Bryant, Eldest Daughter of the Late Kobe Bryant, Files Restraining Order Against ‘Gun Enthusiast’ Stalker

A serious nut job is stalking Kobe Bryant’s daughter.

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the departed Lakers legend, filed a restraining order in Los Angeles County on Monday against Dwayne Kemp — a 32-year-old man who has allegedly been stalking her and posing serious threats against her safety, involving bizarrely suggestive messages and attempts to purchase firearms.

According to the court documents provided by Fox News Digital, Kemp previously appeared at her sorority house and during a class at USC, looking for Bryant.

TMZ provided a photo of Kemp looking for Bryant at USC and another of him menacingly holding a weapon.

via TMZ

He also made outreaches to her online when she was underage, including messages practically begging for a romantic relationship.

Bryant’s restraining order, supported by the Los Angeles Police Department, detailed that Kemp pleaded with her in those messages to have “a Kobe-like child together.” Kemp’s messages included a picture of the late Kobe, adding, “Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him…’Kobe.'”

The court doc added that he alerted Natalia that he was set on purchasing two firearms; an AK-47 and a “Glock Switch.”

Kemp had posted on his social media that he wanted to purchase the weapons. His history of wanting to seek out Bryant and coerce her into the delusional online statements he sent her poses a severe risk to her well-being, the 19-year-old’s restraining order added.

Reports also verified that Kemp has an extensive criminal history involving firearms.