Update: Two Nashville Predators Games Are Now Postponed After Water Main Break Flooded Bridgestone Arena

Saturday’s Nashville Predators vs Columbus Blue Jackets game is postponed due to a water main break outside Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, according to the NHL.

The news comes after Friday’s game between the Preds and Colorado Avalanche was already postponed due to the extent of the water damage.

The NHL has announced the Saturday game against the Blue Jackets has now been postponed due to the water main break. That's two games this weekend lost due to the water and damage on the Bridgestone Arena event level.

According to the Predators Chief Marketing Officer Bill Wickett, three feet of water poured into the main concourse and entry level of the arena on Friday morning.

Video posted on social media showed how significant the water was.

What appears to be a water main break on 6th Avenue by Bridgestone Arena has caused flooding inside of the arena. The Predators have a game scheduled there today. The Preds say they are "assessing the situation" to decide if that game and a college game will go on.

Water is coming out of every door!!

Video shot by Hayden Linfoot shows the impact of a water main break inside the arena. The NHL officially postponed today's game.

AT LEAST 3 FEET OF WATER IN THE ARENA

The water had been running for about two hours before the water main was finally shut off.

The incident “significantly impacted” the event level of the arena, according to Yahoo Sports.

The rescheduled dates will be announced at a later time.

The Music City college hockey classic originally scheduled for tonight at Bridgestone has been relocated to Ford Ice Center Bellevue.

The Preds have been playing great as of late – coming in at 4-2 in their last 6 games. They currently sit in 11th place in the Western Conference standings.