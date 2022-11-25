Friday’s Nashville Predators Game Postponed Because The Arena Is Flooded: VIDEO

Nashville hockey fans have to find something else to do Friday after a water main break postponed the Predators game against the Colorado Avalanche.
The incident occurred Friday morning just outside Bridgestone Arena. According to the Predators Chief Marketing Officer Bill Wickett, three feet of water poured into the main concourse and entry level.
Video posted on social media showed how significant the water was.
NASHVILLE HAS ANOTHER HOME GAME SATURDAY
The water had been running for about two hours before the water main was finally shut off.
There’s been no word yet on how extensive the damages are. However, the incident “significantly impacted” the event level of the arena, according to Yahoo Sports.
Friday’s game is now rescheduled to a future date, according to the NHL.
The Predators host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7pm. An announcement will be made later on the status of the game.
The Preds have been playing great as of late – coming in at 4-2 in their last 6 games. They currently sit in 11th place in the Western Conference standings.