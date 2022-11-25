Friday’s Nashville Predators Game Postponed Because The Arena Is Flooded: VIDEO

Nashville hockey fans have to find something else to do Friday after a water main break postponed the Predators game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The incident occurred Friday morning just outside Bridgestone Arena. According to the Predators Chief Marketing Officer Bill Wickett, three feet of water poured into the main concourse and entry level.

Video posted on social media showed how significant the water was.

BREAKING: What appears to be a water main break on 6th Avenue by Bridgestone Arena has caused flooding inside of the arena. The Predators have a game scheduled there today. The Preds say they are "assessing the situation" to decide if that game and a college game will go on.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/zhjgoLLrLd — Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) November 25, 2022

Pics I took about an hour ago. Water is coming out of every door!! pic.twitter.com/XZkqnK34hC — Emily Bryant (@Emily_Bryant15) November 25, 2022

BRIDGESTONE FLOODED: Video shot by Hayden Linfoot shows the impact of a water main break inside the arena. The @NHL officially postponed today’s game. @nc5 pic.twitter.com/l8O97yACX1 — Chris Davis NC5 (@ChrisDavisMMJ) November 25, 2022

NASHVILLE HAS ANOTHER HOME GAME SATURDAY

The water had been running for about two hours before the water main was finally shut off.

There’s been no word yet on how extensive the damages are. However, the incident “significantly impacted” the event level of the arena, according to Yahoo Sports.

Friday’s game is now rescheduled to a future date, according to the NHL.

The Predators host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7pm. An announcement will be made later on the status of the game.

The Preds have been playing great as of late – coming in at 4-2 in their last 6 games. They currently sit in 11th place in the Western Conference standings.