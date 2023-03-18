NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Josh Williams And His Mullet Leave Race On Their Terms

Videos by OutKick

If officials were going to make Josh Williams park his car during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Atlanta, he was going to do it on his terms and in style.

During the caution-plagued race, Williams was involved in a crash with Kyle Weatherman and Jeb Burton.

27 laps. 3 cautions. 👀



Kyle Weatherman got the worst of it. Jeb Burton and Josh Williams also picked up some damage. https://t.co/cZkplAdIkr pic.twitter.com/UHmFPC6BZF — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 18, 2023

That dust-up left Williams’ No. 92 Chevrolet with damage, and on the ensuing restart, a piece of bodywork flew off. This caused a caution and NASCAR ordered him to park his car.

That piece falling off of his car led to an instant disqualification.

Now, officials wanted him to go to the garage, but Williams was frustrated and decided to go out on his terms. He parked the No. 92 on the start/finish line, hopped out — mullet a-flowin’ — and hoofed it back to the garage.

Josh Williams parked it … literally … on the start-finish line. pic.twitter.com/e42EV2u21g — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 18, 2023

I’m sure NASCAR won’t look too kindly upon this. A guy parking his car on track, then walking back seems like it could be a safety issue.

Buuuuuuut…

That was like watching a scene out of Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby play out in real life. I mean, the attitude, the waving, the mullet and mustache combo. It was something else.

There was no word before the end of the race whether Williams would face additional discipline, but he was whisked away before he could speak to the media.

Whether that’s going to get him a slap on the wrist or not remains to be seen. Still, one thing is certain, Williams left in style.

Plus, if he does face a fine, he’s got someone willing to foot the bill.

I’ll pay your fine. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) March 18, 2023

