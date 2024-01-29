NASCAR Pushes DEI, Hooters Gianna Shows Off New Leotard, Future OF Racer Does ‘Hot Girl’ Stuff & Wild Daytona Bachelor Party

Videos by OutKick

Now that those pesky conference championship games are out of the way — nice work, Dan Campbell! — the road is finally cleared for NASCAR to go green.

That’s right — the shortest offseason in all of sports is over. Done. Kaput. Turn out the lights. After a relaxing 90 days off, the boys are BACK and ready to enjoy Gavin Newsom’s locked down, crime-riddled, taxed to the max California. What a welcome back gift!

The Busch Light Clash — I’m sure the liberals out there love a good Busch Light! — is set to go green this weekend, with heat races and qualifying on Saturday and the first real laps of 2024 scheduled for Sunday evening.

After that, the fellas will take a week off for the Super Bowl (which I’m sure doesn’t wanna compete with NASCAR!) and then head south for the Daytona 500.

Whew — what a few weeks!

On today’s menu, we have the return of DEI! Nope, not that one. Sad. I’m talking about NASCAR doubling down on the 2024 version of DEI, which is the buzzword this year and the left’s favorite new talking point. Great!

What else? We’ve got Bubba Wallace down in Daytona a few weeks early turning laps, future OnlyFans racer Natalie Decker doing “hot girl shit,” Samantha Busch being a NASCAR Mob Wife and some of the best scenes from last weekend’s Rolex 24.

Brace yourselves — we had a Bachelor party at the track Saturday and they dressed accordingly.

Four tires, enough fuel for NASCAR to properly gas up the DEI machine, and maybe some masks for the drivers before their trip to California … Monday Morning Pit-Stop — the ‘The Offseason Is Over For One Week Until It Weirdly Returns For One More Week’ edition — is LIVE!

NASCAR is all aboard the DEI train, shockingly

I’d like to start the new week with Natalie or Sam — hell, Hooters Gianna also tried on a leotard last week that I’d like to get to — but we have to start with NASCAR doubling down on DEI.

Before these last few years, that term in the sport meant Dale Earnhardt Incorporated. Remember that era? Insane. What a team. Dale Jr. and Michael (MIKEY!!!!) Waltrip had some great runs for DEI back in the early-2000s before the team fell off a financial cliff and was eventually absorbed by Chip Ganassi.

Anyway, that’s not the DEI that’s returning to NASCAR in 2024. Like all the other virtue-signalers out there — looking at you, United — I’m talking about a little Diversity, Equity & Inclusion:

Diversity and inclusion drive much of Nascar’s marketing despite the broader anti-DEI backlash https://t.co/SiMXiWqOnx https://t.co/SiMXiWqOnx — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 26, 2024

Additionally, Nascar will continue marketing directly to more diverse audiences as part of an effort to boost its fortunes, according to Chief Marketing Officer Peter Jung. Many companies have slowed or reversed their diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, efforts because of legal and political backlash.

There are signs of progress. More than 80% of in-person ticket sales for Nascar’s first Chicago Street Race last July went to consumers who had never attended a Nascar event before, a league spokesman said.

Yeah, no shit. If you put a NASCAR race in downtown Cairo I’d imagine 80% of the Egyptians would be first-timers, too.

Continuing …

Diversity is represented throughout the entire industry starting with our company, but also team owners and sponsors and talent, content on television, pit crews and drivers. When all of that comes into play, then people see that in different ways and they’re like, “OK now I start to see myself in Nascar.”

You’ll see Pitbull performing at the Daytona 500.

Diversity, inclusion, equity—all of that is very fundamental and the values and mantra of [Pitbull and his business partner, driver Justin Marks]. Partners like that are pushing us as the league in a great way to do more and take action and be committed and invest in all those things.

Bubba Wallace spent the weekend turning laps in Daytona

Look, I don’t care one way or the other about any of it. Truly, I don’t. What annoys me, though, is when companies act like people of color — is that racist nowadays? No clue — are just props. It’s just embarrassing, right? It’s the same concept as the Rooney Rule in the NFL.

You’re literally admitting that you’re actively just trying to check a box, which I think is pathetic. I don’t care if they’re black, white or purple — can they race a car? Can they market a race? Call a race? Can they change a tire in four seconds?

Here’s the funny thing — sane people don’t see color. We don’t care. Really, we don’t. We just want to watch our sports (or fly on our planes) and be left alone to enjoy them without an agenda pushed on us every four seconds. We’re not the problem, I promise.

For some reason, though, the super woke progressives in 2024 need to show off how diverse they are, and I think it’s just to make them feel better about themselves or their company. That’s where we are now.

Awesome.

Whew — what a rant! Talk about getting fired up on a Monday.

Now, in actual racing news, Bubba Wallace turned some laps at Daytona in a pre-Rolex 24 tune-up. And yes, I realize the transition from a DEI rant to Bubba Wallace may seem unintentionally funny, but it’s not. It’s actually very intentional! Funny is funny, and that’s funny.

Anyway, Bubba finished 13th in Friday’s 4-hour Endurance Challenge — a race he sounded super confident about after his first practice!

“Sorry in advance if I run you over, but I’m figuring it out,” he said.

Had some fun being a fan for our first #Rolex24. Crowd was great, appreciated the support! These cars are insane! Enjoy the frames pic.twitter.com/YTimgS63es — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) January 29, 2024

More scenes from the Rolex 24

Nice work out there, Bubba! Give ’em hell in California, and presumably get pissed off like you did last year at the end of the race so I have a talking point next Monday. Thanks!

Now, as for the rest of the Rolex weekend — electric, as always. A lot of beer, sun (it was 80!), loud cars and vag — you know what, I won’t finish that last one. My guy on pit road Saturday can do it for me:

Hilarious. What a Bachelor Party slogan. And what a spot to pick for your party, too! Rolex 24. Never would’ve guessed it, but I get it.

It’s a three-day festival with racing on the side. I saw someone yack in the bushes outside the infield media center around 4 p.m. Friday. Followed it up with another Miller Lite. True story.

I also spotted this little shirt out in the wild that made me laugh. Never seen it before, but I’d very much like to own one now.

What a great state:

NASCAR Mob wife, Natalie Decker is back and so is Hooters Gianna

Great shirt. Shockingly, not the only pro-DeSantis shirt I saw all weekend. Not a ton of Biden ones, though. Weird.

OK, let’s jam this pedal to the floorboard and get the hell outta here before the NASCAR DEI hall monitors find me!

First up? Does Hooters Gianna Tulio ever miss? The answer is no.

Goodness gracious. No wonder Ryan Blaney is not only an early betting favorite to win the Daytona 500, but also the whole damn thing — again! How can you bet against that?

Next? Mob wife Samantha Busch!

Can’t believe the NASCAR offseason is almost over. Sam Busch crushed it once again this year. She’s as dependable as Ryan Newman finishing in the top-12 was back in the day. Rocket.

Finally, let’s check in with future OnlyFans star — and newly-married — Natalie Decker!

Can’t wait to have you down here in Daytona in a few weeks, Natalie! This is your time of year. Let’s get to work.

Speaking of Daytona … take us home Larry Mac! And see YOU Sunday.

I reckon racer Lindsay Brewer may as well help get us home, too. She was kind enough to wash our car, after all.

Suds up!