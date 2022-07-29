NASCAR Hauler Goes Up In Flames After Generator Catches Fire

William Byron’s season is going up in flames.

OK, not really.

Yes, Byron has had a really rough stretch, recording just one top-10 since April, but he’s still locked into the playoffs and there’s plenty of season left.

But when you’re hauler starts burning to the ground, it does make you wonder …

That’s exactly what happened to Byron, who drives the No. 24 Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports, earlier this week as the team arrived in Indianapolis for Sunday’s race.

According to Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, the generator in Byron’s hauler caught fire Thursday with his primary car inside. Videos of the blaze have begun circulating on social media, and firefighters can be seen trying to extinguish the flames as smoke billows from the front of the hauler.

The William Byron hauler generator apparently caught on fire. Team has unloaded the car and it appears OK. pic.twitter.com/VLCfGZE1dh — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 28, 2022

“A huge thank you to everyone who helped out with the 24 hauler today including the track, NASCAR, the local fire department and other team hauler drivers,” Byron tweeted. “Everyone jumped in and helped our team out today and that support means a lot to all of us on the 24 team.”

Byron’s car was successfully unloaded and appears to be just fine for Sunday’s Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard.

Hopefully it’s the last time this weekend that it’s anywhere near a fire.