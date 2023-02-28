NASCAR Driver Seeks Collaboration With College Football’s Coolest Helmet For Talladega

Videos by OutKick

NASCAR Truck Series driver Chase Purdy is working on a collaboration with the coolest alternate helmet in college football. The 23-year-old, born in Tuscaloosa, Ala., was largely raised in Meridian, Miss., and attended the University of Mississippi.

He is an Ole Miss Rebel.

Although he left the school as a junior to pursue his dream of racing full-time, Purdy continues to keep his pseudo alma mater close. He reps The ‘Sip as often as he can, even on his whip.

Last September, as Lane Kiffin and the Rebels hosted Kentucky in Oxford, Purdy was racing at Talladega. Even though it was Alabama country, he unveiled an Ole Miss-themed wrap.

The Rebels have shared relationships with multiple NASCAR drivers who hail from Mississippi, and even got Danica Patrick on board, but having the university’s colors and logos fully emblazoned on-track was pretty wild.

This is so awesome to have Ole Miss on the truck. I’ve been a fan of the athletic programs for a long time, especially football. It’s a special place to me with it being my home school, going to school there myself, and having my brother currently enrolled. Ole Miss has been a big part of our lives for quite some time, so to have the colors on our truck is just incredible, especially leading into the homecoming football game this weekend. — Chase Purdy

Now, looking ahead to 2023, Purdy wants to do it again. This time, though, he wants to rep the best helmets in college football from last season, as voted on by the fans.

On the weekend that Purdy raced in Alabama, Ole Miss debuted a new set of camouflage lids.

Ole Miss’ helmets look great on the field, but what about the NASCAR track?

Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The rollout of the camo lids was a resounding success. Plenty of oldheads yelled at the clouds over “tradition” and such, but the helmets were recently named UNISWAG’s Helmet of the Year, as voted on by the people.

With that in mind, Purdy has an idea for how he wants his truck to look come ‘Dega. He wants to team up with Realtree and mimic Ole Miss’ WAV3 alternate helmets.

Realtree’s founder, Bill Jordan, played football at Ole Miss. The brand has close ties to the university.

Perhaps it will partner with Purdy to create the coolest-looking truck at Talladega?