NASCAR Car Taken For Spin By F1 Drivers: ‘The Brakes Aren’t Really Made For Braking’

Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen recently had an opportunity to take a NASCAR stock car for a spin around the Charlotte Motor Speedway, and that was a first.

After all, they’re Formula One drivers.

They took turns — one drove, the other rode, and both admitted to being terrified as passengers. Both also admitted they enjoyed the experience, though they struggled to operate the vehicle with anything resembling certainty.

“NASCAR, it is a different animal to a Formula One car,” Magnussen said. “When you drive a NASCAR, as a Formula One driver, it’s like you have never driven a race car before. It’s completely different. It’s a lot heavier. It doesn’t have any downforce.”

Schumacher and Magnussen were afforded the chance to take the NASCAR around the Charlotte roval by Stewart-Haas Racing, their sister team. They first received some pointers from NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe.

But they still were taken aback by how much the car was gripped by the track, and the brakes … well, that was another issue entirely.

“The brakes aren’t really made for braking,” Magnussen said, laughing.

Nevertheless, Schumacher and Magnussen both said they much preferred driving and not braking to watching. Or as was the case here, not driving.

“When you are a passenger, it feels so crazy,” Magnussen said. “… Driving as a passenger with Mick, it was so cool, but a little scary. As a passenger, you feel so vulnerable and out of control. It feels a lot faster when you are a passenger. It feels way scarier than when you are driving yourself.”