Naomi Osaka Partnership With LeBron James Creates Controversy Due to Explicit Translation of Company Name

This week a new partnership between tennis star Naomi Osaka and NBA star LeBron James was announced. Osaka is launching a new media company in collaboration with LeBron’s media group, The SpringHill Company.

A press release says Osaka’s production company, Hana Kuma, will produce scripted and nonfiction content. Its first project will be a documentary from The New York Times. The subject of the documentary will be Patsy Mink, the first woman of color elected to Congress.

The announcement of the partnership created a bit of controversy on social media, but not because Osaka and LeBron are teaming up or the subject matter that they plan to cover.

Tennis Player, Naomi Osaka poses for a photo with LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after the game in 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

An explicit translation of the name is what has created the controversy

The name of the four-time Grand Slam champion’s production company is what has sparked the controversy. Osaka, who was born in Japan, told the New York Times earlier this week that Hana Kuma means “flower bear” in Japanese.

That doesn’t seem to be worthy of much controversy, because it’s not. An explicit translation of the name is what has created the controversy. In Swahili, Hana Kuma has a much different meaning than ‘flower bear’.

Hana Kuma in Swahili translates to “woman without a vagina.” The explicit translation sparked outrage and caused Hana Kuma to trend in several African countries. Some questioned how they didn’t know about this translation and others have called for Osaka to rename the company.

Amazing the lack of research. Lots of money but that brand won't fly in Africa let it stay in America and Japan: its offensive do you even have a clue what it means get rid of your ego and change the name."Don't have a Vagina" that's what it means. God forgive your ignorance. — IAM,King David. (@Dudionly) June 22, 2022

This name,Hana Kuma,In swahili is a very unethical name that means"Not Having a Vagina". — Foreman Muchembe (@PeterMuchembe) June 22, 2022

Good idea; the problem is the name of the company "Hana Kuma" in Swahili speaking countries & people it sound lewd/indecent name, it has a rather more explicit meaning — that a woman has no vagina. — J.Muro (@NiandikieTu) June 24, 2022

If you keep the name '#hanakuma , the name will override the news and the stories you wish to share. The name of the brand is already news! I suggest a change and also, just being a bit respectful to global culture. It's not overthinking here, it's protecting a brand!! — Esmael Omar (@EsmaelOmarN) June 22, 2022

It's not overthinking.

The name of your company has an explicit meaning in Swahili language. A language widely used in sub-Saharan Africa &

spoken with 200 million speakers.

It's you who's under thinking the genuine concern.

Not unless Africa isn't part of the target audience. — Ohaga Ohaga™ (@ohagaohaga) June 24, 2022

We still insist as East Africans, "Hana Kuma" means something very disgusting here. Please consider changing it. Asante. — Dnomyar (@neburednmyar) June 24, 2022

Do I think Osaka and/or LeBron did this on purpose? No, I don’t.

Should they have done more research before deciding on the name? Probably, it’s estimated that as many as 200 million people speak Swahili worldwide.

Whether they did it on purpose or they should have done more research, a couple of things are pretty clear about this controversy. People aren’t happy about it and it’s a very funny controversy to be wrapped up in.

Leave it up to Osaka and LeBron to find themselves caught up in something like this.