Naomi Osaka Is Tops On List Of Highest-Paid Female Athletes

Tennis player Naomi Osaka was the world’s highest-paid female athlete in the world for 2022, bringing in a whopping $51 million, per Forbes.

That’s a heck of a haul. Especially when you take into account, that Osaka didn’t compete at Wimbledon this year because of injuries and “stressful times.”

Well… $51 million will probably help ease that stress a bit.

Osaka’s income in 2022 was enough to make her one of only two women on Forbes’ list of the 50 highest-paid athletes. The other is tennis icon and will-she-won’t-she retiree Serena Willaims.

So here’s the lesson, #GirlDads: go-full King Richard (without the baggage) and get a tennis racket in your daughters’ hands ASAP.

That $20 you drop for a cheap racket at Target could prove to have quite the ROI.

Even outside of Osaka and Williams, tennis players were represented in the top 10.

Tennis stars Emma Raducanu, Iga Świątek, Venus Williams, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula also made the top 10.

Skier (or turncoat, depending on who you ask) Eileen Gu took the No. 3 spot, hauling in $20.1 million while representing the Peoples’ Republic of China.

Gymnast Simone Biles and golfer Minjee Lee placed 8th and 10th respectively.

The number of female athletes making over $10 million doubled between 2021 and 2022.

We’d probably expect to see that number continue to rise in the years to come.

Major congrats to all those ladies for making bank this year!

