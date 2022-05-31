Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Gets DUI, Dan Dakich Responds

Dan Dakich is tired of the elite telling individuals how to live when they can’t even live right.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s s husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested Saturday in Napa, California, for allegedly driving under the influence, as OutKick previously reported.

“I think it’s always fascinating when people like Nancy Pelosi, it could be anybody, try to tell us how we’re supposed to live our lives,” Dan said. “And the world can’t see the hypocrisy …”

Here’s everything Dan had to say:

