Naked Witches Caught Eating Dead Deer In Scene Straight Out Of Yellowjackets

Don’t you just hate it when you look out your window and see naked witches munching on the dead deer carcass in the backyard?

That makes two of us! Well, actually, four of us if you count the two folks north of the border.

Yep, in a scene straight out of Yellowjackets, security cam footage captured earlier this week from a Canadian backyard showed what appeared to be two half-naked witches going to town on a dead deer.

Well, at least season one of Yellowjackets. That’s as far as I am right now. No spoilers!

(Kennedy News & Media)

(Kennedy News & Media)

Yep — nothing weird going on there! I’d move out of the house so fast your head would spin. Don’t care what the circumstances were, I’d be gone. You can’t sleep anywhere near that area for the rest of your life. Not worth the chance.

Apparently, this footage comes from a nurse and a nature lover up in a Canada, who came across the dead deer and decided to set up some cameras to see what was doing the killing.

“I don’t know what the heck was up with that,” Corinea Stanhope, 36, of Powell River, British Columbia, told Kennedy News. “It really freaked us out, it’s not something you see every day.”

Ya think?

Stanhope and her 76-year-old grandpa set up the cameras, and it was actually grampy himself who first noticed the witches the next morning while he was combing through the footage.

Stanhope noted to the outlet that the apparent witches emerged about 10 minutes after sunset, looking “disheveled” and like they were wearing wigs.

That ain’t all, either!

“You can’t really tell from the photos, but the hoof was brought right up to her mouth,” she said. “I don’t know if she was kissing it, smelling or eating it, but to touch a decaying carcass like that makes me feel sick – the amount of bacteria that must have been on there.”

Not exactly where my mind went — the health effects of the dead deer on the crazy witches — but to each their own.

Anywho, carry on with your weeks. Nothing to see here.