Naked UK Man Caught Having Sex With Tree At Queen Elizabeth Gardens

This guy takes tree hugging to a whole new level.

Police arrested a man in England Tuesday for allegedly kissing, caressing and having passionate “sex” with a tree at a public park.

We say allegedly, but there’s video of the entire incident.

The man reportedly showed up to Wiltshire’s Queen Elizabeth Gardens, stripped naked and began rubbing himself against a large stump.

Love is love? A naked man has sex with a tree at Queen Elizabeth Gardens in Salisbury, England. (Credit: SWNS)

“I was just walking in the park with one of my mates, and we saw a man hugging a tree and thought it was interesting. We walked closer and as we did, we saw his trousers down,” an unfortunate eyewitness said.

“I started recording, and he just started taking off all his clothes and kissing the tree. After I stopped recording, the police turned up and started following the man around then arrested him.”

(Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth Gardens is located just outside of the Salisbury, England city center. According to a travel site, the park “combines formal planting with a relaxed atmosphere to offer something for everyone.”

Including tree sex, apparently.

“Officers were called to Queen Elizabeth Gardens shortly after 4:30 p.m. following several reports from members of the public regarding a naked man,” a spokesman for the Wiltshire Police said.

Police took the nature lover into custody and released him on bail “while enquiries are ongoing.”