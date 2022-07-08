Search
Naked Florida Man Goes For A Ride Down I-75 On A Semi Trailer Like It’s Just Another Day Of Life

In one of the least surprising Florida Man moves in the history of Florida Man, a naked Florida Man went for a wild ride down I-75 last week in the rain as shocked drivers looked on in semi-disbelief.

According to Sarasota media outlets, at 4 p.m. on June 30 the naked man ran across several lanes of traffic and jumped up on the trailer bed, and held on as the wind hit him in the face. Eventually, the footage made its way to social media and Naked Florida Man on a Semi-Trailer is now the latest installment in one of the greatest pop culture phenomenons known to man.

Naked Florida man out for a ride in the rain on I-75
Naked Florida man out for a ride in the rain on I-75 / WWSB

Cops eventually took the man into protective custody and order was restored on the interstate.

“We were able to … transport him to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation,” Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Douglas Johnson said in a statement.

“While we don’t know what may have precipitated this man’s actions, it’s apparent that he was exhibiting abnormal behavior,” Johnson added. “This was a very dangerous situation for the man and the motorists traveling the interstate at that time. We’re thankful we were able to resolve the situation safely.”

Naked Florida Man was eventually caught by Sarasota County police
Naked Florida Man was eventually caught by Sarasota County police / WWSB

Now, you’re probably thinking this is the craziest thing you’ve ever seen out of a Florida Man on the highway. That’s probably because you weren’t reading OutKick back in August 2020 when a really crazy Florida Man jumped on the hood of a semi and went for an insane ride down the Florida Turnpike.

In the 2020 case, the Florida Man stopped his car at an exit, went out into traffic, and hopped on a semi.

This will forever be the leader in the clubhouse for crazy Florida Man on a Semi content.

Naked Semi Florida Man actually seemed calm and just out for a ride in the rain in the middle of the summer.

Florida

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

