Naked Disneyland Streaker Possibly On Drugs Hits ‘It’s A Small World’ Ride

Now it’s not even safe to take your kids to Disneyland without some (allegedly) drugged-up maniac ripping off his clothes and jumping into the “It’s A Small World” ride canal.

What a despicable time in history it is when, on a Sunday, parents dropped an average of $1,000 to take the kids to what is supposed to be a magical place only to see this 26-year-old scumbag rip off his clothes to go for a swim.

Anaheim Police say they were called in by the Disney Police Department to deal with the completely naked dong-swingin’ scumbag. Police were eventually able to get this guy out of the canal and carry him out of the park while angry parents let him have it for ruining their very expensive day.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at Disneyland after stripping down on the It's A Small World ride. Police say he was taken into custody on suspicion of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance. pic.twitter.com/toRd8WRNrt — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 27, 2023

“Idiot. In front of all these kids,” one man yelled at the streaker.

From what can be pieced together from social media videos, it appears the man had been on the “It’s A Small World” ride when he stripped down into his boxers and made his way through the animatronics that visitors watch as they float through the building housing the ride.

“Please sit down,” a woman yells to the man which he does, but the urge to move through the building becomes too much and he gets back onto his feet for more adventures.

Mushrooms?

Acid?

I don’t think it’s Spice. I’ve watched enough COPS to know those people are typically not moving around slowly like this guy and they typically want to chew off someone’s face.

What’s the drug here?