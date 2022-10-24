Naked Bengals Fan Arrested For Trying To Fight People After Sunday’s 35-17 Win Over Atlanta

A trip to the jungle turned into a trip to the county jail for a naked Bengals fan.

Ohio man Kody Hartman, 32, was arrested by Cincinnati police at The Banks entertainment district outside Paul Brown Stadium after getting naked and trying to fight fans who were out celebrating the Bengals’ 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

According to a police report, Hartman took off his clothes, exposed his privates and then decided he’d try to fight random people who passed by. Police say they caught Hartman red-handed on a city police camera mounted on a pole.

32-year-old Bengals fan Kody Hartman was arrested after Sunday’s win over the Falcons. / Hamilton County Jail

By the time he was headed to the Hamilton County Correctional Facility, Hartman was charged with public indecency and disorderly conduct.

On social media, Hartman documented his day at The Jungle which included the wild man going shirtless most of the day while still having “I love Biden” ink across his forehead from what appears to be a wild time either Friday night or Saturday after the Buckeyes game.