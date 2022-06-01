Najee Harris Takes Shot At Steelers Reporter

On Tuesday afternoon Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly of The Athletic made the heavy decision to tweet that running back Najee Harris packed on the pounds this offseason, listing the second-year player as 244 lbs.

Kaboly’s tweet raised plenty of eyebrows, especially from fans who feared Harris traded protein shakes for tasty cakes.

One such person expressing concern was former NFL player-turned-broadcaster Ross Tucker, who responded: “I’ll take players that lose weight over players that gain weight 99.9% of the time.”

I’ll take players that lose weight over players that gain weight 99.9% of the time. https://t.co/PH7BVZFn05 — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) May 31, 2022

Upon noticing the social media reaction (or is it overreaction?), and specifically, a tweet from NFL reporter Dov Kleiman claiming Harris weighed 232 as a rookie, Pittsburgh’s running back threw his weight into the virtual conversation.

“Bra I weighed 240 last year,” Harris tweeted in response to Kleiman and Kaboly. “Reporters really don’t be knowing nothing just be tweeting shit.”

Bra I weighed 240 last year. Reporters really don’t be knowing nothing just be tweeting shit — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) May 31, 2022

The Steelers website lists the 24-year-old Harris as being 6’1, 232 pounds. But here’s a little inside baseball (err, football) for you guys — team-listed heights and weights aren’t always accurate. Shocker, I know.

Just two minutes after Harris brought the facts to the pair of want-to-be weight truthers, he fired off another tweet:

“Some reporters be straight cornballs.”

Some reporters be straight cornballs — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) May 31, 2022

It’s obvious Harris was referring to those scribes who consider themselves Big-J journalists, and not those who make a living by typing away about Baywatch, Vegas hot tubs, or peeing silhouettes of Johnny Cash.

But that’s neither here, nor there.

Harris, by the way, put up fat stats as a rookie, rushing for more than 1,200 yards and 7 touchdowns.

And as Mark and Dov can likely attest, he’s hungry for more.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF