Najee Harris Can’t Even Fake Enthusiasm About Mitch Trubisky’s Leadership Abilities

Najee Harris is not a great hype man.

It has been tough sledding for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense all season long and those woes continued with news that starting QB Kenny Pickett will be out with an injury suffered against the Cardinals. Mitch Trubisky came in in relief and now has the keys to the team’s offense.

Maybe there are some people on #TeamTrubisky, but Najee Harris doesn’t seem like he can even feign enthusiasm about the former Tar Heel starting for the team Thursday night against the New England Patriots.

Now, you would think that most players on teams in this situation would take any opportunity to pump their backup’s tires. Especially this year, when there’s a veritable epidemic of QB injuries sweeping the league.

Najee Harris couldn’t bother to do that. He was asked about the leadership that Trubisky brings to the team.

Najee Harris on Mitch Trubisky's leadership: "It's fine, I guess."



Follow up Q: How would you describe his style? "Vocal, I guess." — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) December 5, 2023

“It’s fine, I guess,” Harris said.

Oof. Brutal answer.

You never want to hear someone who you’re supposed to be leading describe your leadership style like that. Harris sounded like he was describing a disappointing meal at a restaurant.

As for his leadership style, Harris felt that it was, “Vocal, I guess.”

Vocal… you guess?

He’s either vocal or he’s not. There’s usually not a lot of room for interpretation on that front.

Mike Tomlin has never turned in a losing season, and it looks like this going to be the first. This team is done. There’s no fight left.

Najee Harris, here was the correct answer to whether or not Trubisky is a good leader: “Hell yeah. I would run through a wall for that guy. If he told me. Even if didn’t tell me to I would still run through a wall for him. That’s how good of a leader he is.

Now that’s how you pump up a backup QB who no one — not even his teammates — believes in.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle