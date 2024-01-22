NAACP Investigation Claims There Was No Anti-Semitism In Yonkers HS Basketball Game, But They Never Got The Victim’s Perspective

Videos by OutKick

Remember that incident involving a Yonkers high school in which one girl’s basketball team screamed anti-Semitic slurs at an opponent? One organization thinks it’s all a hoax.

The Yonkers NAACP chapter investigated a situation in which members of the Roosevelt High School girl’s basketball team made racist remarks to their opponents, The Leffell School. The latter is a small private Jewish school.

According to reports from Lefell players and coaches, Roosevelt players said things like “I support Hamas, you f—ing Jew,” and “Free Palestine” at the players before the game got canceled.

Lefell senior Robin Bosworth wrote in an op-ed that said that the abuse she and her teammates suffered in that environment was the worst she had seen as a member of the team.

“I have played a sport every athletic season throughout my high school career, and I have never experienced this kind of hatred directed at one of my teams before,” Bosworth wrote in an op-ed.

RHS head coach Bryan Williams – who got fired in the aftermath of the investigation – said he didn’t hear any of these comments, but nonetheless did not condone them.

“I personally did not hear any of it on the court. I do not condone what was allegedly done … I do not condone that,” Williams said. “I focus on my team and what we have to try to do to win and be successful.”

The NAACP Claimed All These People Were Wrong

Additionally, Yonkers Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Luis Rodriquez and city Mayor Mike Spano offered a sincere apology after learning of the disturbing news and firing Williams.

“The Yonkers Public Schools, along with the City of Yonkers, sincerely apologize to the students and community of The Leffell School for the painful and offensive comments made to their women’s basketball team during a recent game with Roosevelt High School,” the statement said. “The anti-semitic rhetoric reportedly made against the student athletes of The Leffell School are abhorrent, inappropriate and not in line with the values we set forth for our young people.”

Now this whole thing seemed to be wrapped up quite nicely. One high school alerted authorities of the situation. Those authorities investigated the matter, apologized for what happened, and punished the guilty parties. Finally, some neat and tidy justice in a rather untidy and unjust world.

But then the NAACP came along and decided to do a little extra digging. Once they were finished, they concluded there was a “rush to judgment” in this situation by the previous parties.

“We have concluded that there was absolutely no evidence of any antisemitic slurs rendered,” Yonkers NAACP president Frank Coleman said. “They simply played basketball.”

Okay, so who are we to believe here? Did Yonkers, Lefell students, and others exaggerate the situation?

This Wasn’t An Investigation, This Was A PR Stunt

First, we need some background on who the NAACP is. According to their website, their mission is to “advocate, agitate, and litigate for the civil rights due to Black America.” They’re a social justice group dedicated to fighting racism and oppression – from the artificial, social justice perspective.

Not surprisingly, most members on the Roosevelt team in this incident are black, which is why this organization was concerned about the matter. Is this starting to sound a little fishy to you?

Coleman mentioned he didn’t find any evidence of racism. But he also didn’t mention exactly who they interviewed to reach this claim. He simply disregarded the testimony of people from Lefell and said, “Nothing to see here!”

But it gets worse. Coleman didn’t interview anyone from Lefell’s perspective in this “investigation.” Michael Kay, the head of the Lefell school, said the NAACP didn’t contact a single player, coach, or administrator from his school in their investigation.

If you’re actually going to investigate, you talk to people on both sides. That is, unless you only want one side of the story to be heard.

The best part of all this? Coleman is a substitute teacher at Roosevelt.

This was not an investigation. The NAACP sent in people who tried to do some clean-up so that a primarily black school didn’t have to face some bad PR. After all, black Americans can’t be seen being racist, since that goes against the narrative that they never are.

If multiple players, coaches, and other school district authorities conclude that antisemitism was at play in this matter, it’s safe to assume their telling the truth.

But the NAACP only wants the Black Truth to be heard. Of course, in this case (and many others), it isn’t the truth at all.