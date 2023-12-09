Myles Turner Talks Playing With — I’m Sorry — BUILDING Legos

Videos by OutKick

The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers will meet in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game on Saturday in Las Vegas. Sure, it’s a new event, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some pressure. Fortunately, Pacers star Myles Turner has a solid way to unwind and zen out, and that is playing with Legos.

…my bad, Myles. Building with Legos.

Turner spoke to reporters and laid out the distinction between playing with and building with everyone’s favorite Danish plastic building blocks.

“I build Legos, I don’t play with Legos… At least 3-4 hours of my day i’m putting stuff together. I’ve already built 12 different projects. I’ve gone through 120,000 Legos since the season started.”



Myles Turner takes his Legos hobby serious 😳pic.twitter.com/oogTYBVfyG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 9, 2023

“Big, big, big thing,” Turner said. “I build Legos. I don’t play with Legos.”

Turner went on to say that building Lego sets is all he does in his downtime. His GM was probably thrilled to hear he spends it on such a wholesome activity.

Ja Morant, take note.

Myles Turner Is The Rare Breed That Can Zen Out With Legos

“It’s a way for me to take my mind off of things,” he explained. “I’ll put some music on, I might put a show on or something like that, but at least 3 or 4 hours of my day, bro, I’m putting stuff together.”

I’m jealous of people who can zen out with Legos. It does seem like a good way to just block (pun intended) things out. I peruse the occasional Lego aisle and think, “Hey, maybe it would be good for me to put together that model of a Fender Stratocaster and amp.”

Then I’m reminded that no Lego activity I’ve ever attempted since childhood has ever ended in anything other than rage.

About a year ago, my girlfriend bought a little Lego kit of some French bulldogs. Her thought was it would be a fun thing to do on a quiet Saturday night. Still, I found myself cursing under my breath because I couldn’t get the ears to stick the way they were supposed to. I can assure you, a grown man swearing at a small Lego puppy is not a great look…

Clearly, Myles Turner has the proper mentality for Lego building that I lack.

And he’s putting that mentality to use.

Turner Leads The League In Blocks-Assembled/Day (Probably)

“I’ve already built 12 different projects. I’ve gone through 120,000 Legos since the season started,” he said.

I’m about to attempt some quick math which given my history with math could go poorly. The NBA season opened on October 24. As of Saturday, December 9, that was 46 days ago.

Now, If my calculations are correct — and it’s entirely possible if not probable that they are not — Turner is averaging 2,609.7 Legos per night. I have to assume that’s a league-high.

If the Pacers win the In-Season Tournament, the folks at Lego need to be making phone calls. They can’t pass up an opportunity to feature Myles Turner in an “I’m going to Legoland” commercial.

It’d just be too perfect.

