Nebraska Star Arrested

Nebraska safety Myles Farmer was arrested last weekend.

The standout safety was arrested on a DUI charge last Saturday, according to On3.com. The arrest has also resulted in Farmer being suspended for the Michigan game this weekend.

“I was informed on Sunday morning of an incident involving Myles Farmer this weekend. Myles is a good young man, but understands he used poor judgement and made a mistake on Saturday night. The result of poor judgement and mistakes is consequences and discipline. In addition to penalties he may face through the legal system, Myles is suspended for this week’s game at Michigan and will be subject to internal discipline,” interim coach Mickey Joseph announced, according to the same report.

Nebraska starter Myles Farmer arrested on DUI charge. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fortunately, the sophomore defensive back wasn’t involved in an accident and nobody was hurt when he allegedly chose to drive under the influence.

There is no excuse to ever consume substances and then hop behind the wheel of a vehicle. There’s zero upside and unspeakable downside.

Hopefully, Joseph or someone else sits Farmer down and explains the stupidity of his decision if he’s guilty of the charge he’s facing.

In his entire career at Nebraska, Farmer has 101 tackles, three pass deflections, a forced fumble and four interceptions. Now, he’ll watch the team play Michigan from the sidelines Saturday. Hopefully, he learns from his alleged mistake and doesn’t ever repeat it again.