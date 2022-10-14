Chicago Bears Center Has Terrible Flop Attempt, Gets Completely Ignored

And the award for Worst Actor goes to …

Chicago Bears center Sam Mustipher gave a Razzie-worthy performance Thursday night after getting shoved by Washington Commanders D-lineman Duron Payne.

Thursday Night Football audiences and players were frustrated by the display of terrible offense. After a David Montgomery run put the Bears inside the Commanders’ 20-yard line, Payne let off some steam by pushing Mustipher back.

The 332-lbs center put on a show for referees as he plunked backward. No one was sold by the flop.

WATCH:

Real or fake, Mustipher’s flop was the most entertaining part of the first half.

Washington holds a 3-0 lead heading into the halftime break. There was a combined 209 yards of offense between the Bears and Commanders.

The spree of sub-par TNF matchups continues.

that sad moment when a flop doesn't work — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) October 14, 2022