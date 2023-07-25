Mustard-Flavored Skittles Are Here If You’re Into That Kind Of Thing

Videos by OutKick

In the latest instance of a product no one asked for, Mustard purveyor French’s has announced special edition mustard-flavored Skittles.

Give that one a second to process …

It’s the latest in the great tradition of cooking up food crimes against nature in the name of publicity (I’m aware that writing about it means it worked, Quiet). While I generally loathe this sort of thing, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t somewhat intrigued.

McCormick, which owns the French’s brand, partnered with candy giant Mars — which produces Skittles — for the special edition Skittles to celebrate National Mustard Day on Aug. 5.

“This National Mustard Day, we’ve created a confectionary classic that lives at the intersection of condiment and candy: Mustard SKITTLES®,” the McCormick website says.

“We’ve added our own flavorful shade of yellow to this fun-sized staple, crafting a sweet and savory treat that’s sure to tang up your taste buds.”

We all know mustard is right at home on a hot dog, but how will it fare in Skittles-form? (Getty Images)

Let’s Be Honest, We All Kind Of Want To Try Mustard Skittles

I normally hate foods that are supposed to taste like other foods, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t somewhat intrigued by Mustard Skitle.

I’m a mustard guy. When it comes to nature’s greatest condiment, I don’t discriminate either. I like a highfalutin dijon or a robust spicy brown just as much as a simple yellow. Hell, I’d even argue that nothing goes better with a corn dog or a soft pretzel than a glob of French’s yellow. But how will the flavor notes of mustard translate to the world of chewy candy?

I imagine poorly, but dammit, if I wouldn’t like to find out for myself.

If you want to find out too, there are a couple of ways to do it. According to CNN, the French’s Mustard Mobile will be doing a whistle-stop three-city tour (does three stops even constitute a tour?). So look out if you live in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., or New York City. The Mustard Mobile is a-coming.

For the rest of us who aren’t in any of those cities, you can enter to win a pack of the mustard-y Skittles on the McCormick website.

