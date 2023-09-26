Must Win Game For Steele And Cubs

Videos by OutKick

Cubs vs. Braves, 7:20 ET

I’ve been away from baseball for a few days and it was actually kind of bad timing. I was in the midst of a very nice 5-1 run. We are just a few days before the season ends and there are still Wild Cards and division races that need to be finalized. The Braves have already locked up their place in the playoffs but the Cubs are looking to grab the final Wild Card Spot.

The Cubs looked like they made a smart move by staying in the playoff race around the trade deadline. Instead of getting rid of Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman, they kept both and even added to their team. Then about a week or so ago, they went on a stretch where they dropped eight of ten games. Finally, they were able to get a sweep this weekend and now enter the last six games of the season holding onto the last spot in the Wild Card race. The problem is they have to face the Braves and they have to face the Brewers, two teams that are going to the playoffs. The (potentially) good news is that Justin Steele is taking the ball tonight for the Cubs. Steele has been a Cy Young contender all year, but his last couple of starts have moved him away from the forefront of the race and more toward a runner-up. He’s allowed six earned runs in both of his past two starts – both were the two worst of his season and they couldn’t have come at a worse time. The question no longer is if he will win the Cy Young Award, it is more about if he can get them into the playoffs at all. He did face the Braves earlier this season, a Cubs win where he allowed three earned runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings.

SEATTLE, WA – JULY 10: Bryce Elder #55 of the Atlanta Braves talks to ESPN reporter Jeff Passan at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

The Braves are the only 100-game winner in the Majors. They’ve locked up the first spot in the National League playoff race. They have one of the best offenses we’ve ever seen in the history of baseball (seriously, go look at their starting lineup’s stats). What more do the Braves have to prove this regular season? Obviously, they want to get to the playoffs healthy and keep their magical season going. If they want to destroy the Cubs in this series, they probably could. If they want to play only half of their regulars, they probably can. I’m not quite sure what the motivation for them is in this game though. Bryce Elder is starting for the Braves and looking to put an exclamation point at the end of his season. However, he has also put a bit of a September swoon lately. Over his last 8.2 innings, he has allowed eight earned runs. He did face the Cubs once this season and lost the game 8-6 as he allowed five earned runs over 4.1 innings.

What is the exact situation here? The Cubs have to win, the Braves don’t. The Cubs have their best pitcher going, the Braves don’t. Do those two things equate to the Cubs winning? I really am not sure because Steele and Elder both haven’t pitched very well. The Cubs have a bit of momentum coming into the game, but that doesn’t always mean anything. Steele probably won’t win the Cy Young, but it is essential that he get the Cubs a chance to win this game. And, if he can get a really good win in this game and maybe the last game of the season, that could make some voters reconsider him. I’m expecting this to be like a playoff game for the Cubs and I think they have to win it. I’ll take a shot on them at plus money, but I’ll also be the first to tell you, this is one you’re going to be biting your nails the whole way through.

