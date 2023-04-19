Must Watch: Pizza Delivery Guy Takes Out Criminal On Run

Videos by OutKick

A local pizza delivery guy became the equivalent of Batman last week, after he took down a carjacking suspect on the run … and it is AWESOME.

Pizza delivery guy ends police chase with his foot. 🤣



🔊 pic.twitter.com/8ccS3TxU8V — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 18, 2023

A WHOOP-ASS PIZZA TOPPING

Tyler Morrell of Cocco’s Pizza in Delaware County, Pennsylvania was delivering pizza like he had done hundreds of times.

However, doorbell camera security footage shows this time was an extra-large order of WTF when suddenly Tyler hears police sirens and then a car hitting something. After screaming, “Oh shit!” Tyler turns around only to see that the high speed police chase is happening right in front of his eyes.

His immediate reaction is priceless.

“Yo… you better not hit my f’n car dude,” he screams as the suspect is driving over lawns trying to flee police.

Eventually, the suspect gets boxed in before ditching the car and making a run for it.

And that’s when Tyler drew in his inner-Karate Kid strength and swept the leg of the guy as he was trying to run away, immediately allowing the cops to apprehend the 17-year-old carjacker.

‘YOU F’N IDIOT!’

After tripping and taking out the suspect, Tyler continued his trash talk by screaming “You f’n idiot! You f’n idiot!” as the carjacker gave up to police.

And in true pizza-delivery guy honor, Tyler never dropped the pie the whole time!

“I’m pretty sick of seeing crime like that going on… I was just ready to step up and if they needed a hand, I was there,” Tyler told CNN.

Brookhaven Borough police later thanked the 29-year-old Morrell for stepping up although they advise the public not to intervene in most police matters because of how dangerous it could be. They also suggested Morrell look into joining law enforcement as they’re always looking for people that want to uphold the law.

Even though Tyler said he’s content with his pizza gig, I still think he should cash in on becoming a viral star.

Maybe a t-shirt that reads:

“I Take Out Pizza And Criminals.”