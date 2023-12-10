‘Music City Miracle’ Hero, Titans Legend Frank Wycheck Dead At 52

Videos by OutKick

Tragic news out of Tennessee on Sunday morning as former Titans tight end Frank Wychek passed away in his Chattanooga home. Wycheck played a key role in one of the famous plays in NFL history, the “Music City Miracle.”

With the Titans trailing 16-15 to the Buffalo Bills and just 16 seconds remaining on the clock, Tennessee returned a kickoff for a touchdown to beat the Bills 22-16 during the Wild Card round of the 1999-2000 NFL Playoffs.

Fullback Lorenzo Neal fielded the kickoff and gave the ball to Wycheck. Wycheck took the ball to the right side of the field before hurling it all the way across to the other side to wide receiver Kevin Dyson. Dyson took the ball the rest of the way up the sideline to stun Buffalo.

My god that’s awful.



Will always remember him for the Music City Miracle.



RIP. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/qlFLGqEGkh — Sam the #1 Pats Fan. (@SamuelDaHooper) December 10, 2023

According to a statement from his family, “Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga, TN home and hit his head on Saturday morning. He was found unresponsive that afternoon.”

Wycheck called games on the Titans radio network for several years, but stepped away in 2017 due to lingering head issues. Wycheck suffered multiple concussions throughout his NFL career and they continued to affect him in retirement.

Former tight end Frank Wycheck of the Tennessee Titans runs onto the field prior to a game between the Tennessee Titans and the San Diego Chargers at LP Field on September 22, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Also according to the family, they plan to work with experts for CTE and head injury research. Frank Wycheck requested that they use his example to help others dealing with similar trauma.

Wycheck was 52-years-old.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wycheck family.