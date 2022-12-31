Iowa, Kentucky Still Go ‘Under’ After Setting Record-Low College Football Betting Total In Music City Bowl

Iowa and Kentucky played in the Music City Bowl on Saturday morning to the delight of Sickos everywhere. It was a very, very low scoring affair, and it made history in the process.

Herky the Hawk of the Iowa Hawkeyes pumps up the crowd during the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against the Kentucky Wildcats at Nissan Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.(Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes took the field with their third-string quarterback, the Wildcats took the field with their backup quarterback, and both teams saw at least nine players opt-out to prepare for the NFL Draft or to enter the transfer portal. It was a very uninspiring matchup.

As a result, sportsbooks offered the lowest betting total in FBS college football history.

The previous low was set last month at O/U 31.5 when Iowa and Minnesota played in Minneapolis. Saturday’s Music City bowl closed at a point total of O/U 31— the lowest ever.

And the ‘Under’ still managed to hit!

Kentucky totaled just 185 yards, with 68 rushing and 117 passing, while Iowa totaled just 206 yards, with 139 passing and 67 rushing. The former went 2-for-18 on third downs, while the latter went 0-for-11. There were 18 combined punts.

The Hawkeyes won the game 21-0, but scored just two offensive touchdowns. The Wildcats threw two (!!) pick-sixes. It was ugly.

Here is how things went in the Music City Bowl from start to finish:

Kentucky — Punt

Iowa — Turnover On Downs

Kentucky — Punt

Iowa — Punt

Kentucky — Punt

Iowa — Punt

Kentucky — Punt

Iowa — Touchdown!

🚨WE HAVE A TD IN THE MUSIC CITY BOWL!🚨 Joe Labas to Luke Lachey for the 15 yard TD! pic.twitter.com/eVHKYwKTDK — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 31, 2022

Kentucky — Pick Six Iowa — Touchdown!



Kentucky — Punt

Iowa — Punt

Kentucky — Pick Six Iowa — Touchdown!



Kentucky — Punt

Iowa — End Of Half

Iowa — Punt

Kentucky — Punt

Iowa — Punt

Kentucky — Punt

Iowa — Punt

Kentucky — Turnover On Downs

Iowa — Punt

Kentucky — Punt

Iowa — Turnover On Downs

Kentucky — Turnover On Downs

Iowa — End Of Game

Woof.

The game was ugly from start to finish, as was always going to be the case. However, even the sportsbooks expected 10 more points to be scored.

But they weren’t.

The lowest FBS college football Under in the history of FBS college football Unders still hit!