Iowa, Kentucky Still Go ‘Under’ After Setting Record-Low College Football Betting Total In Music City Bowl

Iowa and Kentucky played in the Music City Bowl on Saturday morning to the delight of Sickos everywhere. It was a very, very low scoring affair, and it made history in the process.
The Hawkeyes took the field with their third-string quarterback, the Wildcats took the field with their backup quarterback, and both teams saw at least nine players opt-out to prepare for the NFL Draft or to enter the transfer portal. It was a very uninspiring matchup.
As a result, sportsbooks offered the lowest betting total in FBS college football history.
The previous low was set last month at O/U 31.5 when Iowa and Minnesota played in Minneapolis. Saturday’s Music City bowl closed at a point total of O/U 31— the lowest ever.
And the ‘Under’ still managed to hit!
Kentucky totaled just 185 yards, with 68 rushing and 117 passing, while Iowa totaled just 206 yards, with 139 passing and 67 rushing. The former went 2-for-18 on third downs, while the latter went 0-for-11. There were 18 combined punts.
The Hawkeyes won the game 21-0, but scored just two offensive touchdowns. The Wildcats threw two (!!) pick-sixes. It was ugly.
Here is how things went in the Music City Bowl from start to finish:
- Kentucky — Punt
- Iowa — Turnover On Downs
- Kentucky — Punt
- Iowa — Punt
- Kentucky — Punt
- Iowa — Punt
- Kentucky — Punt
- Iowa — Touchdown!
- Kentucky — Pick Six
- Iowa — Touchdown!
- Kentucky — Punt
- Iowa — Punt
- Kentucky — Pick Six
- Iowa — Touchdown!
- Kentucky — Punt
- Iowa — End Of Half
- Iowa — Punt
- Kentucky — Punt
- Iowa — Punt
- Kentucky — Punt
- Iowa — Punt
- Kentucky — Turnover On Downs
- Iowa — Punt
- Kentucky — Punt
- Iowa — Turnover On Downs
- Kentucky — Turnover On Downs
- Iowa — End Of Game
Woof.
The game was ugly from start to finish, as was always going to be the case. However, even the sportsbooks expected 10 more points to be scored.
But they weren’t.
The lowest FBS college football Under in the history of FBS college football Unders still hit!