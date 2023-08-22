Music Charts Show That Americans Are Tired Of Elitist Democrats | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

“Rich Men North of Richmond” is dominating the charts, even knocking Taylor Swift off the top spot over the weekend and the liberals are losing whatever part of their minds they have left over it.

Liberal outlets are labeling the song and it’s writer and performer, Oliver Anthony (whose real name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford).

As “right wing” and divisive, not because it is, but because they can’t stand the fact that an average working class white man wrote a song that strikes to the core of what THEY are all about, greed, elitism and arrogance.

Let’s take a look at these so-called “Right Wing’ lyrics shall we?

“I’ve been sellin’ my soul, workin’ all day / Overtime hours for bullshit pay / So I can sit out here and waste my life away / Drag back home and drown my troubles away.

“It’s a damn shame what the world’s gotten to / For people like me and people like you / Wish I could just wake up and it not be true / But it is, oh, it is.”

Party Of The Working Man

That’s “right wing?” Really? Because hasn’t the Democratic party been claiming to be the party of the “working man” since its inception?

It’s “right wing” to talk about working your ass off for little pay? It’s “right wing” to talk about the collapsing value of the dollar and how “the man” aka the government wants full control?

“Livin’ in the new world / With an old soul / These rich men north of Richmond / Lord knows they all just wanna have total control / Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do / And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do / ‘Cause your dollar ain’t shit and it’s taxed to no end / ‘Cause of rich men north of Richmond.”

That’s “right wing,” these days, huh?

Or maybe it’s this part that’s got ‘em all riled up.

“I wish politicians would look out for miners / And not just minors on an island somewhere / Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothin’ to eat / And the obese milkin’ welfare.

“Well, God, if you’re 5-foot-3 and you’re 300 pounds / Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds / Young men are puttin’ themselves six feet in the ground / ‘Cause all this damn country does is keep on kickin’ them down.”

The part where he sings about minors on an island. Maybe that hits a little too close to home for Democrats and their enablers in the media. Telling, isn’t it?

Oh, and if the part about homelessness, welfare abuse and suicide is just for us “right wingers” to care about .., well that also says a lot about the “the left wing” doesn’t it?

Song Is For Everyday Americans, Not Elitists

No, these elitists who are turning their noses up at this song don’t like it because quite frankly, they don’t like or care about the people this song is about or the people from all walks of life, that this song resonates with.

They don’t care about the forgotten Americans. They don’t care about those who put in long hours just to barely scrape by. They don’t care about the miners and the oil field workers whose entire industries these tree-hugging, private-jet flying elitists are trying to eliminate.

In fact, they hate you. They hate us. They look down their noses at us.

Well, that’s too damn bad. Because take a look around. It’s the average hard working forgotten Americans who will be forgotten no longer.

Bud Light, tanked. Target, sales down. “Try that in a Small Town” AND “Rich Men North of Richmond” topping the charts despite the shade from the Left. We are winning.

And as for the song’s writer and performer, he’s not selling out to the man anytime soon. In a beautiful Facebook post, he wrote about turning down multi-million dollar offers.

He also went on to tell the world about his backstory, saying he’s a high school dropout with a GED who’s worked multiple plant jobs, long hours, for little pay to get by. He also confessed to struggling with alcohol and depression just as so many Americans are.

He also defended free speech and ended his post with a call to return our ways and values and morals to a godly place.

He is the real deal and he speaks for a lot of Americans who are too proud or too shy or too scared to speak for themselves.

So God bless you, Oliver Anthony, and God bless the millions of Americans you touched with your song, one I play on repeat. Never change.

Those are my Final Thoughts.

