Multiple Virginia School Districts Withheld National Merit Honors From Students Due to Race

The oppressive push from woke educators and administrators to hurt schools and individual students is worse than previously realized.

Just recently, news broke that teachers at one elite school in Northern Virginia had withheld information about academic merit honors based on race.

READ: VIRGINIA TEACHERS REFUSED TO TELL STUDENTS ABOUT ACADEMIC HONORS BASED ON RACE

It was uncovered that “equity” concerns led teachers to avoid telling students they’d received National Merit recognition. Instead of focusing on achievement, school administrators were more concerned about the racial implications.

Since the awards weren’t distributed equally among race, it could be damaging to their equity goals.

And now it turns out they were far from the only school involved in withholding information on merit based achievement.

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia. (Getty Images)

The Wall Street Journal posted Tuesday that after that incident was exposed, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares launched an investigation.

Sure enough, a few days later, several other principals in Fairfax County admitted doing the same thing. Instead of informing students about their award, they withheld it.

But it gets worse.

Three high schools in neighboring Loudoun County also admitted it. Then four more Fairfax high schools. Then another one.

Welcome to modern “equity.”

Woke Ideology Hurting Students

National Merit winners are an important benefit for students achieving high scores on their achievement tests.

They go on college applications and can help receive scholarship money.

But woke school administrators chose to withheld notification of those awards to students because they felt that’s what their political ideology required.

If the awards weren’t distributed proportionally according to race, it would mean that they failed in their ridiculous “equity” goals.

What’s worse is that this likely disproportionally affected Asian students. Asian-American children were significantly overrepresented as a proportion of award winners, according to the Journal.

But despite being racial minorities, Asian students apparently didn’t count towards “equity.”

It’s possible, albeit unlikely, that the lack of notification was due to bureaucratic error. But considering the prior behavior of Loudoun County administrators, that seems a near impossibility.

This was the school district that lied about a bathroom incident involving a transgender student, after all. Politics clearly comes before the truth.

Withholding these scholarships also covers up an inconvenient fact for progressive teachers.

If Asian-Americans are overwhelmingly successful in educational awards, it destroys their narrative that America is a fundamentally racist country.

Their worldview revolves around an unshakable belief in that mentality. Anything that challenges it must be discarded.

And students are irreparably harmed to service their delusional agenda.

It’s a perfect distillation of modern progressive educational culture.