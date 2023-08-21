Multiple Plays In Padres Vs Marlins

Videos by OutKick

Marlins vs. Padres, 9:40 ET

I wasn’t able to get the sweep I was hoping for in the Sunday Night Baseball game. I probably should’ve played it the original way I thought (National over their team total) but I’ve done this over and over again this season. I read the game a couple of ways and I pick the wrong play. I’m looking to dodge that tonight as I have a few reads on the Marlins and Padres in a series opener in San Diego.

The Marlins are one of the more surprising teams in baseball. Miami is one of the teams that is fighting for the last Wild Card spot and it is quite the race between a number of teams. There are three teams, including the Marlins, that are all a game back of the Cubs right now. The Padres are only six games back and so are the Mets and Nationals. It is a bit crazy, but the race is up for grabs. The Padres and lower are unlikely to win the Wild Card simply because there are so many teams in front of them, but there is enough time to make up ground. The Marlins have been very good at home, but bad on the road this season with a 27-34 record away from Miami. San Diego has a payroll that can make pretty much any team jealous. The payroll hasn’t translated to wins unfortunately for them. They do have a winning record at home, but it is just one game over.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 10: Jorge Soler #12 of the Miami Marlins celebrates with Miguel Rojas #11 after hitting a two run home run off of Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field on May 10, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Tonight’s matchup has switched up a bit on me so this is one of the games that I’ll mention I don’t care who starts because I’m coming to the same conclusion no matter who starts the game. It appears that Michael Wacha is starting for the Padres. He is having arguably the best year of his career. He certainly had a couple of nice seasons, but this is the first since 2013, his rookie season, where he had a sub-3 ERA. He returned from injury last week and turned in five strong innings where he allowed just three hits and no runs. He has been awesome since the start of May even with some interruptions due to injury. Over the course of his last 65.1 innings, he has allowed a total of eight earned runs. If he did this for an entire season, he would essentially allow 24 earned runs for the year. Whatever he switched to or whatever change he made clearly is working. Jorge Soler is a guy to look at though as he has rocked Wacha in his career. He is 9-for-17 with four home runs. The rest of the Marlins aren’t great against him though. The Marlins don’t have an official declared starter. It was originally listed as Johnny Cueto, and ESPN has Ryan Weathers listed. I’m not particularly worried about either of them. Weathers has been very bad this season with a 6.89 ERA overall and he also just allowed six earned runs over 3.2 innings when he debuted for the Marlins.

I’m not worried about the Marlins started. If it is Cueto, they do have a bit better of chance than if they start Weathers. Weathers could have added motivation since he was with the Padres before. Still, the way Wacha is throwing is currently unmatched. I’m going to take the Padres run line for the game at +105. I also think they win the first five innings and full game. You can parlay that at even money. I also think that the Marlins don’t score more than 3.5 runs this game. I’ll take that under as well. That’s a few different plays for this one. I mentioned I skip some of the plays and they end up cashing. Maybe this is an unnecessary risk, but I’m taking it.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024