Multiple Plays in Dodgers vs. Marlins

After a couple of nice days in a row, we stumbled a bit yesterday, going just 1-2. We played a couple of overs. I very rarely take a Max Scherzer start as an over and I did yesterday because of who he was pitching against – German Marquez. Marquez pitched his best game of the season, by far. Let’s try and end this month on a really strong note.

I have really loved Tony Gonsolin all season and it doesn’t stop here. Gonsolin has been awesome no matter what situation you place him in. He is better at home than on the road, but he still is throwing to a 2.66 ERA. He doesn’t go particularly deep in most games, but the Dodgers bullpen is strong enough that no matter what happens, they usually take care of the workload. In August, Gonsolin has actually gotten better than he was in the rest of the year. So far, he has gone 23.2 innings through four starts and allowed just two earned runs.

Not only has Gonsolin dominated, but the bullpen is pulling their weight too. Opponents have scored a total of six runs against the Dodgers in the four Gonsolin starts this month. Four of the runs have come in the 12 innings they’ve needed to cover.

Pablo Lopez is pitching for the Marlins, he’s a fine pitcher, but not on the level of stopping the Dodgers. At home, Lopez has a 4.36 ERA and has allowed 31 earned runs in 64 innings. August hasn’t really treated him very well so far. In 21 August innings, Lopez has allowed 12 earned runs. He did have a great start in his last outing, going six innings and not allowing an earned run. Still, the Dodgers are scorching hot right now.

I’ve been trying to avoid giving multiple plays on a game, but I have three plays I like in this one. I’m taking the Dodgers/Dogers at -110 for a 5-inning/full-game parlay. I’m taking Gonsolin to record the win today at +120. Finally, I’m taking the Marlins under 2.5 runs at -120.