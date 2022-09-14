Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Signs With Professional Fighters League

The Greatest’s lineage continues to permeate the world of combat sports. Muhammad Ali’s grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh has signed a deal with the MMA promotion the Professional Fighters League.

OFFICIAL: @BiaggioAli1234, Muhammad Ali's grandson, Signs Contract with the Professional Fighters League! pic.twitter.com/UUQB6EpXO1 — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 14, 2022

The 24-year-old fights out of a gym in Las Vegas, and currently has a 1-1 record. He made his debut in Fusion Fight League’s Rumble Under the Rims in Billings, Montana back in June. That bout ended in a second-round submission.

Just last month, Ali Walsh had a first-round victory by TKO.

His deal with the PFL is an amateur contract (remember, the “P” in PFL stands for “professional”) but he expected to go pro for the PFL at some point next year.

“I want to thank Professional Fighters League for their support and confidence in me. I can’t wait to enter the PFL SmartCage,” Ali Walsh said in a statement. “I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother and I continue, I chose to continue that legacy here in the Professional Fighters League.

“My one and only goal is to one day become a PFL world champion.”

His athletic pursuits haven’t been limited to the ring. He played D-1 college football. He spent two seasons playing at Cal, then transferred to UNLV.

He’s not the only member of the family to find athletic success. Ali’s daughter, Laila Ali boxed professionally from 1999 to 2007, retiring from the sport with a spotless record.

Ali Walsh’s mother is Rasheda Ali, one of Muhammad Ali’s daughters from his second marriage. He will make his PFL debut on the undercard for the 2022 PFL Championships event.

