MSU Hoops Fans Pay Tribute To Late Spartans Player Adreian Payne

Deceased former NBA player Adreian Payne was a proud product of Michigan State University.

When news of the 31-year-old’s death shocked the basketball world on Monday, one of the groups hit hardest by the tragic murder of Payne was MSU basketball fans.

Payne played for Tom Izzo’s MSU teams between 2010 and 2014,

His exceptional college career landed him as the 15th overall pick in 2014 by the Atlanta Hawks. Payne last played in the NBA for the Orlando Magic in 2018.

On Wednesday, a photo of Payne’s newly painted mural at MSU debuted. Fans banded to commemorate the deceased player, who NBA teammates attested was a diligent and kind individual.

One of the annotations on the mural read Andreian + Lacey, a moving nod to Payne’s “friendship with 8-year-old cancer patient Lacey Holsworth,” as relayed by TMZ.

The rock at #MSU has been painted to remember Adreian Payne and the special relationship he had with Lacey ⁦@wilxTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/dG9VvZ2QXc — Seth Wells (@SethTVSports) May 11, 2022

Early Monday morning, Payne succumbed to gunshot wounds fired by 31-year-old Lawrence Dority in Orlando, Florida. Payne and his girlfriend arrived at Dority’s father’s residence after receiving a call warning of volatile behavior by Dority.

Payne’s girlfriend’s sister is Dority’s partner and called in the player to intervene.

When Payne arrived, Dority walked up to his vehicle and shot Payne dead. Dority told authorities that he acted in self-defense, accusing Payne of shouting threats while holding a firearm.

Responders stated that no weapons were found on Payne and that Dority’s father also intervened to stop his son from using his firearm.

Dority faces first-degree murder charges and is being held without bail.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela