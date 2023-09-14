MSNBC Thinks Taylor Swift Could Sway 2024 Election. They Have A Point.

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was large enough to impact the United States economy in 2023.

The tour is on pace to become the largest in concert history, potentially grossing $1 billion. Swift is the biggest star in entertainment, bar none.

And a host for MSNBC says her fame is now large enough to shift the 2024 election.

Ari Melber argued Wednesday that Swift could help secure the win for Joe Biden by telling young voters to cast their ballot for him.

“Now, there are themes that endure here that have nothing to do with Miss Swift or this moment. For example, artists for thousands of years have connected deeply with a broad number of people, including people who consume their work and never meet them personally. That was true even before modern media, and is especially true when artists represent something that is seen as their authentic priorities. Whether that’s your favorite singer or favorite writer or any medium. What is different now, and this is going to bring us to the Biden campaign, is actually that the methods are changing rapidly. Artists today actually have more power, autonomy and reach for their message than the Woodstock era.”

Melber adds that while the media is influential, Swift’s mass reach dwarfs the cable news industry:

“Cable news can reach anywhere from 4 to 10 million people per night over a given monthly stretch. That’s an average, and it’s just a rough ballpark of multiple channels. Swift’s streaming reach is 100 million through Spotify and other platforms. Meanwhile, her social media following has 10s of millions of fans.

Typically, we mock the cartoonish, often fringe ideas that MSNBC produces. And Ari Melber is one of the more dense hosts at the network. Yet we cannot dismiss his commentary regarding Taylor Swift and the 2024 election.

In 2018, nearly 65,000 Americans ages 18 to 29 registered to vote 24 hours after Swift rallied her fans to do so.

Her influence over that specific demographic is notable. It is that very demographic that, if they vote, could determine the next election.

In 2020, 50% of people ages 18-29 voted in the 2020 presidential election. Only 39% voted in 2016.

No one in media, Washington, or Hollywood holds more influence over young Americans than Taylor Swift.

“So when she says ‘do something, check something out,’ whether that’s ‘register to vote’ or ‘look at this video,’ she is reaching people in a way that is far broader than any other artists in earlier digital eras,” concludes Melber.

In fact, Swift wouldn’t even need to endorse a candidate to impact the election. Rather, she could simply promote a political idea — be it abortion, immigration, or trans rights — and elevate the candidate who supports her views on said topics.

Though early, RealClearPoltics general election polling Wednesday revealed Donald Trump holds a flaky 44.8 to 44.4 advantage over Joe Biden.

The race could be that razor-thin.

Contributing factors to the 2024 election include the economy, media biases, how much social media rigs the election for Biden, and the general popularity of the GOP candidate.

Those we know to be certain. The influence of Taylor Swift is to be determined.